Previous
Next
Tate Britain by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1399

Tate Britain

This is Heather Phillipson's installation 'Rupture No. 1: blowtorching the bitten peach', created for the latest Tate Britain Commission:
https://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-britain/exhibition/heather-phillipson

She also created a work for the fourth plinth at Trafalgar Square: https://365project.org/rumpelstiltskin/365/2020-10-09
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
383% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise