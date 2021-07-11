Sign up
Photo 1399
Tate Britain
This is Heather Phillipson's installation 'Rupture No. 1: blowtorching the bitten peach', created for the latest Tate Britain Commission:
https://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-britain/exhibition/heather-phillipson
She also created a work for the fourth plinth at Trafalgar Square:
https://365project.org/rumpelstiltskin/365/2020-10-09
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Tags
tate britain
,
heather phillipson
