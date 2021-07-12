Previous
Firle Place by rumpelstiltskin
Firle Place

Firle Place has been owned by the Gage family since the 15th century, although the present house was remodelled in the 1700s. It is open to the public, and was featured in the recent film adaptation of Emma by Jane Austen.

https://firle.com
