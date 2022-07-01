Sign up
Tallon Griekspoor
Tallon Griekspoor is ranked 53 in the world and played very well in his second round match, but it wasn't enough to beat Carlos Alcaraz
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
Photo Details
Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
29th June 2022 6:03pm
Privacy
Tags
tennis
,
wimbledon
,
wimbledon-2022
,
tallon griekspoor
