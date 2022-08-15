Previous
Tough Mudder: the start of the race by rumpelstiltskin
45 / 365

Tough Mudder: the start of the race

This was taken at the start of the Tough Mudder event. Competitors could choose to complete the 5km or 10km course, with lots of gruelling obstacles in between.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
