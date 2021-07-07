Last Days of Billy the Kid

Conclusion of Lincoln County War continued from yesterday's photo.



After murdering Bell, Billy the Kid ran back inside and waited for the other deputy to respond to the gun shots. When Deputy Ollinger got to the stairs Billy called out,"Look up, old boy, and see what you get." After cutting off his leg irons, Billy the Kid was a free man once again. The jail/courthouse never patched the hole the bullet made and can been seen today.



Three months after his escape, Billy the Kid was reported to be in the Fort Sumner area north of Lincoln. Pat Garrity traveled to the area, and met in the house of a friend of Billy's, Pete Maxwell. Around midnight, unexpectedly a person walked into the home, and due to the poor lighting asked, "Quien es?" (who is it?) Recognizing Billy the Kid's voice, Pat Garrity fired two shots. One found it's target just above the heart. Billy the Kid was buried the next day in Fort Sumner. He was only 21 years old.

