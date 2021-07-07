Previous
Last Days of Billy the Kid by ryan161
Last Days of Billy the Kid

Conclusion of Lincoln County War continued from yesterday's photo.

After murdering Bell, Billy the Kid ran back inside and waited for the other deputy to respond to the gun shots. When Deputy Ollinger got to the stairs Billy called out,"Look up, old boy, and see what you get." After cutting off his leg irons, Billy the Kid was a free man once again. The jail/courthouse never patched the hole the bullet made and can been seen today.

Three months after his escape, Billy the Kid was reported to be in the Fort Sumner area north of Lincoln. Pat Garrity traveled to the area, and met in the house of a friend of Billy's, Pete Maxwell. Around midnight, unexpectedly a person walked into the home, and due to the poor lighting asked, "Quien es?" (who is it?) Recognizing Billy the Kid's voice, Pat Garrity fired two shots. One found it's target just above the heart. Billy the Kid was buried the next day in Fort Sumner. He was only 21 years old.
Ryan

@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great image and narrative! I have enjoyed your pics and history. Do some more! =)
July 8th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This is such an illusion too. I can't tell if we're looking up the stairs or looking down the stairs.
July 8th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
Man, what an ending!
July 8th, 2021  
Ryan ace
@marlboromaam Not gonna lie, I've really had fun with this series! It's the view Billy had looking down the stairs.
July 8th, 2021  
