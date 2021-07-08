Previous
Time's Up by ryan161
Time's Up

The B.P.O.E. or Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was founded in 1868 as a social club for minstrel performances (performs in black-face) and sidestep laws governing the opening hours of taverns in New York City. Membership has traditionally required members to be male, Caucasian, Christian, and not communist. The courts forced them to allow all races in 1973 and female members in 1995. B.P.O.E reports to have one million members as of 2021. It is my hope that the hour is late for such organizations, and the slow decay of time sunsets them into the annuals of a long forgotten past.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

