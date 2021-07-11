Fort Stanton Interior

Several years after the fort was demilitarized, the government opened a tuberculosis hospital at the fort. It was in operation from 1899 to 1953.



During the outbreak of WWII, a German luxury liner was in port at New York City, and denied passage home. As the US was not yet engaged in the war, the Germans were housed at Fort Stanton to wait to return home. They built a mini-town that had amenities such as a swimming pool, smokehouse, vegetable gardens, and a recreation hall. They were friendly with the locals and returned home after the war.



From 1960 to 1995, Fort Stanton was a mental health center, and in the last few years the focus transitioned to a substance abuse center. Today the fort has been turned into a national park.