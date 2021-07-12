Previous
Emory Pass, New Mexico by ryan161
Emory Pass, New Mexico

Elevation is 8828ft/2690m. It was seriously windy up there!
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Ryan

@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This is just gorgeous! You should tag it for the landscape challenge. Tag is landscape-40 =)
July 13th, 2021  
