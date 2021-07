Adobe House in Mesilla, New Mexico

Mesilla was the major town in southern New Mexico until 1881. The Butterfield-Overland Coach had a stop in town, and many festivals attended by the likes of Pancho Villa and Billy the Kid. In 1881, Santa Fe railroad wanted to establish a station in town, but the politicians asked too much money, and the station was established in near by Las Cruces. Mesilla has not had much growth, while Las Cruces became the second largest city in New Mexico.