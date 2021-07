Hatch, New Mexico

The town of Hatch is famous for their chile pepper, New Mexico No. 9 or commonly known as, the Hatch chile. It's an heirloom pepper from the Pueblo Natives and the cornerstone of New Mexican cuisine. The Hatch chile has a protected designation of origin, a very rare occurrence in the US. If you try one, know the Hatch chile is more flavorful and spicier than the common Anaheim chile.



This burger joint in downtown Hatch served the best Green Chile Cheeseburger I've ever had!