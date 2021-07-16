Sign up
80 / 365
Glenwood, New Mexico
Saw this on the drive and snapped a pic. Looks like it's been closed since 2013ish.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
0
0
Ryan
ace
@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
74
75
76
77
3
78
79
80
Tags
blue
,
abandoned
,
building
,
new mexico
