Glenwood, New Mexico by ryan161
Glenwood, New Mexico

Saw this on the drive and snapped a pic. Looks like it's been closed since 2013ish.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Ryan

Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
