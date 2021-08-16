Previous
Meteor by ryan161
Meteor

A slice of the Campo del Cielo meteor that landed in Argentina between 4200-4700 years ago. The meteor broke up into several pieces across 26 craters.
Ryan

@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
Krista Marson ace
Would love to see the front view of this!
August 17th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
So interesting! Love the composition and the light.
August 17th, 2021  
