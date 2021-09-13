Previous
Next
How to Live with 100+F/38+C Evening Temperatures by ryan161
124 / 365

How to Live with 100+F/38+C Evening Temperatures

Most outdoor patios in Arizona have misters installed to spray water on patrons to cool them off. So you're wondering, "don't they get soaked through over time?!" Nope, that's why we call it a dry heat.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Ryan

ace
@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise