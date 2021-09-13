Sign up
124 / 365
How to Live with 100+F/38+C Evening Temperatures
Most outdoor patios in Arizona have misters installed to spray water on patrons to cool them off. So you're wondering, "don't they get soaked through over time?!" Nope, that's why we call it a dry heat.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
0
0
Ryan
ace
@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
127
photos
29
followers
48
following
33% complete
arizona
