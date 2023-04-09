Sign up
4 / 365
Freedom
This very determined Aeonium is in Alviso, California. Alviso is an amazing place for photography; it is on the National Register Of Historic Places in Santa Clara County.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
0
0
April P
ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
9th April 2023 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
