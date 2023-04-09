Previous
Freedom by sakkasie
4 / 365

Freedom

This very determined Aeonium is in Alviso, California. Alviso is an amazing place for photography; it is on the National Register Of Historic Places in Santa Clara County.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
