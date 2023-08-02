Previous
Holga Boat by sakkasie
Holga Boat

Alviso, California. Crazy what you can do with a plastic lens.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

April P

ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
Mags
A plastic lens? Wow! This is outstanding!
August 3rd, 2023  
April P
@marlboromaam my Holga is all plastic except for the tripod mount and two little clips that hold the back on. 🤣
August 3rd, 2023  
Mags
@sakkasie Still great shot!
August 3rd, 2023  
