Previous
119 / 365
Holga Boat
Alviso, California. Crazy what you can do with a plastic lens.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
3
1
April P
ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
Mags
ace
A plastic lens? Wow! This is outstanding!
August 3rd, 2023
April P
ace
@marlboromaam
my Holga is all plastic except for the tripod mount and two little clips that hold the back on. 🤣
August 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@sakkasie
Still great shot!
August 3rd, 2023
