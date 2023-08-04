Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
121 / 365
Holga Summer
Seabright Beach, Santa Cruz, California
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April P
ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
158
photos
34
followers
64
following
33% complete
View this month »
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Latest from all albums
116
117
118
19
119
120
20
121
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Nice vintage look here!
August 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close