123 / 365
Tones
Holga 120N / Kodak Portra 400
6th August 2023
April P
ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Mags
ace
You captured some lovely shadows and patterns here.
August 6th, 2023
Dave
ace
Love it. I get my Holga lens tomorrow. So excited.
August 6th, 2023
