Living In A Holga World by sakkasie
82 / 365

Living In A Holga World

Where the trees are pink and the sky is green. Holga 120N / Lomochrome Purple XR 100 - 400
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

April P

ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
Mags ace
I like this vintage film look.
June 27th, 2023  
