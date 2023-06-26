Sign up
82 / 365
Living In A Holga World
Where the trees are pink and the sky is green. Holga 120N / Lomochrome Purple XR 100 - 400
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
April P
ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
ace
I like this vintage film look.
June 27th, 2023
