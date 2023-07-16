Previous
Puff Puff Pass by sakkasie
102 / 365

Puff Puff Pass

The Grateful Dead are playing their last show in San Francisco today.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
Wow! It's a tie-dyed extravaganza! Love the dog!
July 16th, 2023  
Such fab colourful tie dyed outfits a cool candid
July 16th, 2023  
lol Wonderful street shot.
July 16th, 2023  
...are they fans April ?
July 16th, 2023  
