108 / 365
California
Rollei 35 LED / Ilford Delta 100 / Processed by Gelatin Labs.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
2
1
April P
ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
29% complete
View this month »
Mags
ace
It brings back memories of the glamorous old black and white movies! My favorites. =)
July 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful tones and lines
July 23rd, 2023
