Venus de Milo Resting (Wood Form) by sakkasie
111 / 365

Venus de Milo Resting (Wood Form)

Just tilt your head to the right and squint.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

April P

ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
Photo Details

Mags ace
Very peaceful scene. Lovely light and shadow.
July 25th, 2023  
April P
@marlboromaam but can you see the resemblance between the log and Venus de Milo?
July 25th, 2023  
