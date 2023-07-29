Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
115 / 365
Blue On Blue
Highway 1, somewhere between Davenport and Pescadero.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April P
ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
150
photos
31
followers
62
following
31% complete
View this month »
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Latest from all albums
110
111
16
112
113
114
17
115
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
29th July 2023 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Lovely view and I know that's the name of a song. =)
July 29th, 2023
Dave
ace
Wonderful composition!
July 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close