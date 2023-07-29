Previous
Blue On Blue by sakkasie
115 / 365

Blue On Blue

Highway 1, somewhere between Davenport and Pescadero.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

April P

ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely view and I know that's the name of a song. =)
July 29th, 2023  
Dave ace
Wonderful composition!
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise