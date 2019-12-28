Previous
Island by salza
Photo 2734

Island

For my get pushed challenge from Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond - do a landscape but in the style of Michael Kenna.
28th December 2019

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
This is beautiful in high key black and white.
December 28th, 2019  
