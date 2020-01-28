Previous
Album Cover Challenge 113 by salza
Photo 2759

Album Cover Challenge 113

For the album cover challenge
Artist - Spirit Warriors (The Shortcut)
Title - The natural order of things

Quote - Anything that is in the world when you’re born is normal and ordinary and is just a natural part of the way the world works. Anything that’s invented between when you’re fifteen and thirty- five is new and exciting and revolutionary and you can probably get a career in it. Anything invented after you’re thirty-five is against the natural order of things. - Douglas Adams (1952 - 2001), The Salmon of Doubt
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
you are so creative and always create such great album covers - I love this
January 28th, 2020  
