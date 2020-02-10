Previous
Taps by salza
Photo 2771

Taps

10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Dianne
Very cool old taps and shadows - maybe better without the piece of plastic hose join?
February 11th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
@dide it probably would be but it will take a shifting spanner and some serious elbow grease to get it off....
February 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
Gosh they sure are golden oldies, great shot!
February 11th, 2020  
