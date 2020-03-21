Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2807
A Border Collie and her flock
For the album cover challenge
Artist: Schabziger
Title: A Keen Sense of Humour
Quote: The best defence against misguided arrogance is a keen sense of humour. - Kathryn L. Nelson
Also for the Six word story
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3805
photos
203
followers
101
following
769% complete
View this month »
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
Latest from all albums
2802
997
2803
2804
2805
998
2806
2807
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
21st March 2020 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
albumcoverchallenge114
,
sixws-103
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close