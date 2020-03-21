Previous
Next
A Border Collie and her flock by salza
Photo 2807

A Border Collie and her flock

For the album cover challenge
Artist: Schabziger
Title: A Keen Sense of Humour
Quote: The best defence against misguided arrogance is a keen sense of humour. - Kathryn L. Nelson

Also for the Six word story
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
769% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise