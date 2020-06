New kid on the block

We have adopted a two year old German Shepherd. The last time we had a male German Shepherd (or any male dog) in the house was in 2011. Skye is very happy to have him around. Pixie is reserving judgement for the moment. Little Mia is not sure about this big playful lump of fur.

We feel that his name doesn't suit him so we need to find a good name for him. Any suggestions?