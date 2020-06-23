Sign up
Photo 2895
A Boat in the Mountains
For my get pushed challenge from Anne
@365anne
- your challenge is to capture “something out of place”. Interpret, portray in any way you choose.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
2
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3924
photos
204
followers
104
following
793% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
23rd June 2020 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
landscape
,
boat
,
yacht
,
witzenberg
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-413
Sally Ings
ace
@365anne
one response
June 23rd, 2020
Diana
ace
Love this Sally!
June 23rd, 2020
