A Boat in the Mountains by salza
A Boat in the Mountains

For my get pushed challenge from Anne @365anne - your challenge is to capture “something out of place”. Interpret, portray in any way you choose.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
@365anne one response
June 23rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Love this Sally!
June 23rd, 2020  
