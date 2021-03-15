Sign up
Photo 3135
At 17h47
Worldwide Minute 17h47 on 15th March 2021
Jax waiting patiently for his dinner. I tried to get all four of the dogs to sit together but failed dismally.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
dog
animal
pet
german shepherd
gsd
jax
wwm2021
melissa
Jax is a beautiful boy! I hope his dinner was yummy. Thanks for participating in World Wide Minute 2021!
March 15th, 2021
