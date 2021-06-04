Sign up
Photo 3212
Can't I go out to play?
Jax was watching some Hadeda Ibis in the field across from the back gate. I took a picture of him looking out and he turned to me as if to ask about going out
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
4th June 2021 9:48am
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
garden
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
pleading
,
sixws-118
,
30dayswild2021
moni kozi
Hey beauty!!!!!!!!!
June 4th, 2021
Mickey Anderson
ace
Beautiful Dog!!
June 4th, 2021
