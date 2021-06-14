Butterfly Bush

Gaura’s are commonly known as the Butterfly Bush, Bee Blossom, Angel Wings, Butterflies in the Wind or Wand Flower.

It is a perennial plant with a bushy mound of attractive green leaves that take on a rosy tint in cooler weather. It is a compact grower that can reach a height of 60cm.

Gaura plants enjoy growing in the sun. They are excellent in containers or along the front to middle of a sunny border. They are tolerant of poor soils, but will give better results if planted in well drained compost enriched soil. Gaura needs regular water but once established it is water wise and hardy.