Photo 3263
Glue Glyph
For my get pushed challenge from Kali
@kali66
- I would like you to go abstract this week and see if you can find some glue glyphs (ie. the remains and patterns of glue on surfaces)
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
pattern
,
bw
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-471
,
glue glyph
Sally Ings
ace
@kali66
one response
August 3rd, 2021
moni kozi
ace
This challenge is amazing in how creative can the requests be and how creative the responses are!
August 3rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Kind of cool!
August 3rd, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Not heard of glue glyphs but know what the are. Great capture.
August 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
