Salt and Pepper by salza
Photo 3533

Salt and Pepper

For the 52 week challenge - Opposites
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Martina
Fantastic!!!
May 21st, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Clever👌
May 21st, 2022  
Taffy ace
Fantastic half and half!!
May 21st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Whoa! Soooo nice
May 21st, 2022  
Dixie Goode ace
I think you nailed it with this. One of those pictures everyone will wish they had thought of.
May 21st, 2022  
Evgenia
I really like it 👍
May 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous one Sally, how come nobody ever thought of this!
May 21st, 2022  
