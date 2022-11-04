Sign up
Photo 3676
Lemon tree bokeh
Love the design on this take away coffee cup. Another good thing about the cup is that it is recyclable.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
1
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
4948
photos
195
followers
107
following
1007% complete
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
1272
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
4th November 2022 3:40pm
Tags
tree
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
cup
,
owo-5
KWind
ace
Nice bokeh!
November 4th, 2022
