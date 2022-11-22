Previous
Art in the Mall by salza
Photo 3690

Art in the Mall

Saw a few of these face sculptures in a shopping mall. They are at least one meter tall.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Sally Ings

salza
Sally Ings

Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa
Mags ace
Very cool find and capture! I love the color and textures of it.
November 22nd, 2022  
