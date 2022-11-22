Sign up
Photo 3690
Art in the Mall
Saw a few of these face sculptures in a shopping mall. They are at least one meter tall.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4966
photos
192
followers
105
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
22nd November 2022 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
,
mask
,
art
,
sculpture
,
shopping mall
Mags
ace
Very cool find and capture! I love the color and textures of it.
November 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
