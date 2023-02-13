Sign up
Photo 3728
Coffee with love
The barista who works at the Parkrun venue is an absolute whizz when it comes to creating patterns when making flat white coffee or a cappuccino
13th February 2023
13th Feb 23
3
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
14th January 2023 7:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
coffee
,
black and white
,
heart
,
bw
,
still life
,
still-life
,
for2023
,
salza_for2023
Lisa Poland
ace
Looks almost too beautiful to drink.
February 27th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
A clever barista!
February 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
It sure is beautiful!
February 27th, 2023
