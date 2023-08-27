Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3823
Tranquil morning
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5135
photos
176
followers
101
following
1047% complete
View this month »
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
3822
3823
Latest from all albums
3818
1311
3819
1312
3820
3821
3822
3823
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
27th August 2023 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
morning
,
dam
,
tranquil
,
mcgregor
Diana
ace
How lovely to see you posting again Sally! Wonderful capture of this beautiful peaceful scene.
September 7th, 2023
moni kozi
Wow! The stillness in that water is haunting.
September 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close