Photo 3827
Down the Valley
Although you cannot see it there's a road that follows the righthand side of the valley.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
8th November 2023 9:34am
Tags
landscape
,
valley
,
owo-6
,
nov23words
,
michell pass
Mags
What a great view and landscape!
November 8th, 2023
Diana
Such a fabulous and typical local scene, I love the mountains.
November 8th, 2023
