Previous
Photo 3833
Seasons Greetings
Wishing everyone peace and happiness over the festive season.
2023 has been a challenging year. I've not spent very much time with any camera. I've also not been that active here on 365 Project.
Here's to seeing what 2024 will bring.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
2
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5146
photos
169
followers
98
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
29th April 2022 5:26pm
Tags
dog
,
christmas
,
animal
,
pet
,
card
,
collage
,
pixie
,
mia
,
skye
,
jax
Louise & Ken
Merry Christmas, Sally! Always lovely to know we might leave, but will be welcomed back! Do I see a new family member? Your chosen colouration is gorgeous!!!
December 24th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
@Weezilou
no Louise it's the same motley crew - newest addition Jax (German Shepherd) has been with us since 2020.
December 24th, 2023
