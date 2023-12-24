Previous
Seasons Greetings by salza
Seasons Greetings

Wishing everyone peace and happiness over the festive season.
2023 has been a challenging year. I've not spent very much time with any camera. I've also not been that active here on 365 Project.
Here's to seeing what 2024 will bring.
Sally Ings

Louise & Ken
Merry Christmas, Sally! Always lovely to know we might leave, but will be welcomed back! Do I see a new family member? Your chosen colouration is gorgeous!!!
December 24th, 2023  
Sally Ings
@Weezilou no Louise it's the same motley crew - newest addition Jax (German Shepherd) has been with us since 2020.
December 24th, 2023  
