Previous
Photo 3834
Skye
We had to say goodbye to our precious Skye. We are heartbroken but our baby girl can now run and play free.
Forever in our hearts.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
5
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5147
photos
168
followers
98
following
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
pet
,
border collie
,
aussie
,
skye
JackieR
ace
Oh Sally I'm so sad for you.
December 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So sad that you had to say your goodbyes.
December 28th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so sorry for your loss :(
December 28th, 2023
Anne
ace
So sorry to read this Sally, they are so much part of the family, and sorely missed
December 28th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Sorry for your loss
December 28th, 2023
