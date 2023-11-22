Previous
Herd of Elephant by salza
Photo 3832

Herd of Elephant

Took a short trip to Addo Elephant Park. This is one of the many sightings we had of large herds of elephant. There were quite a few youngsters in every herd that we saw.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Dianne
How exciting to see these beautiful creatures in their natural habitat.
November 25th, 2023  
