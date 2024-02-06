Previous
Arch Bridge by salza
Arch Bridge

Ashton Arch is South Africa’s first concrete tied arch bridge constructed using a transverse launching method.
For more information: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/tpw/news/new-ashton-arch-bridge
Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Susan Wakely ace
A great looking bridge.
February 6th, 2024  
