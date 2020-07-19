Previous
Poudre River at Prospect Ponds by sandlily
Photo 976

Poudre River at Prospect Ponds

Went to the ponds to get some exercise after the heat of the day.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Milanie ace
Just went to close the garage door (9:30) and you could hardly breath in there it's still so hot. At least you cool down when the sun starts down - what I always loved about Colorado. Sure looks pretty.
July 20th, 2020  
