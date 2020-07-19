Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 976
Poudre River at Prospect Ponds
Went to the ponds to get some exercise after the heat of the day.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
976
photos
16
followers
19
following
267% complete
View this month »
969
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
19th July 2020 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
river
,
path
Milanie
ace
Just went to close the garage door (9:30) and you could hardly breath in there it's still so hot. At least you cool down when the sun starts down - what I always loved about Colorado. Sure looks pretty.
July 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close