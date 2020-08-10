Previous
Next
Rose of Sharon by sandlily
Photo 998

Rose of Sharon

I took a walk around the neighborhood earlier today and had the chance to capture this.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise