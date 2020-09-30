Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1048
Virginia Creeper
Poudre River Trail the red really stands out when walking along the trail.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1048
photos
18
followers
22
following
287% complete
View this month »
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
30th September 2020 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
fall
,
virginia creeper
Milanie
ace
Love how the reds stand out early.
October 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close