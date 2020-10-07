Sign up
Photo 1055
Gelato Prune
Osteospermum. I can't quite figure out why they named this a Prune as it is a lot less dark then the prunes I have seen.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
7th October 2020 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
osteospermum
