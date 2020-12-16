Previous
Next
Old Town Fort Collins at night by sandlily
Photo 1125

Old Town Fort Collins at night

Still working on nighttime light photos. This is the middle of town at College and Mountain Avenues.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Very festive.
December 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise