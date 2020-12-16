Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1125
Old Town Fort Collins at night
Still working on nighttime light photos. This is the middle of town at College and Mountain Avenues.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
1
1
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
16th December 2020 6:10pm
Tags
downtown
,
old town
,
nightlights
,
fort collins co
Corinne C
ace
Very festive.
December 17th, 2020
