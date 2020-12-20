Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1129
Christmas tree at the front door
I took a picture of this earlier in the day when the owner saw me and asked if I was taking a picture of her tree. She was happy that I appreciated it, but wanted the lights to be on so I came back after dark.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1129
photos
20
followers
24
following
309% complete
View this month »
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th December 2020 10:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
deer
,
christmas”
,
“father
Leave a Comment
