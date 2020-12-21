Previous
Sunset looking for the Bethlehem Star by sandlily
Photo 1130

Sunset looking for the Bethlehem Star

We went to a park to get a glimpse of the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter up.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
