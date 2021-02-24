Sign up
Photo 1192
Nature's Arch or Tree down
Arapahoe Bend Natural Area - This caught my attention so I shot it and seems to be the one others liked of the shots from Wednesday.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
trees
,
arch
,
stumps
